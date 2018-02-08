Tonto Dikeh prays for a baby girl (Photo)

news

Tonto Dikeh is praying to God to grant her desire of having a baby girl.

The beautiful actress and mother of one made this known via her Instastory post on Thursday, February 8, 2018. She posted photos of her son, King Andre and captioned them with a quote.

"Kia my ovaries Lord give me a baby girl..." she wrote. Well, we all know Tonto isn't married as at the moment and we can't remember Tonto being in a relationship. Just maybe she is giving us some hints that she just might be in a relationship and pregnant.

Tonto Dikeh as we can recall ended things with her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill back in 2017 in a very messy divorce scandal. However, she was able to put all that behind her and start 2018 with a bang. Yes with a bang because she announced she would be starring in her own reality show 'King Tonto' which will be airing on LindaIkeji TV.

She actually shocked everyone when the teaser of the reality show was released and we got to see Tonto Dikeh undergoing cosmetic surgery .

Just after it was revealed that Tonto Dikeh would be having a reality show, her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill filed a suit at the family court stopping his son , King from featuring in her reality show.