Tonto Dikeh prays for a baby girl (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh Actress prays for a baby girl (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh thinks it's high time her son, King Andre gets a younger sister as she prays to God for a baby girl.

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)
Tonto Dikeh is praying to God to grant her desire of having a baby girl.

The beautiful actress and mother of one made this known via her Instastory post on Thursday, February 8, 2018. She posted photos of her son, King Andre and captioned them with a quote.

"Kia my ovaries Lord give me a baby girl..." she wrote. Well, we all know Tonto isn't married as at the moment and we can't remember Tonto being in a relationship. Just maybe she is giving us some hints that she just might be in a relationship and pregnant.

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instastory/TontoDikeh)

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instastory/TontoDikeh)

ALSO READ: 5 cute photos of celebrity mums and their kids

Tonto Dikeh as we can recall ended things with her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill back in 2017 in a very messy divorce scandal. However, she was able to put all that behind her and start 2018 with a bang. Yes with a bang because she announced she would be starring in her own reality show 'King Tonto' which will be airing on LindaIkeji TV.

Tonto Dikeh is playful, emotional & raw in new teaser for King Tonto play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

She actually shocked everyone when the teaser of the reality show was released and we got to see Tonto Dikeh undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Part of the scenes in the promo clip saw Tonto Dikeh submit herself to a cosmetic surgery expected to enhance her confidence when it concerns her physical appearance. play

(Instagram/Linda Ikeji)

 

Just after it was revealed that Tonto Dikeh would be having a reality show, her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill filed a suit at the family court stopping his son, King from featuring in her reality show.

Tonto Dikeh looking all glamorous play

Tonto Dikeh looking all glamorous

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

In his application, Churchill Oladunni wants to protect his son's image and which he feels is being exploited for financial gains. However, on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018, a Lagos State Magistrate Court refrained the actress and LindaIkeji TV from airing and showing her son, King on her reality show.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

