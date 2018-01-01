news

Shan George has announced the passing of her younger sister, Queen, who died few days to the new year 2018.

To express sadness, she took to Instagram on Sunday, December 31, 2017, where she posted a video showing her sister five days before the ghastly motor accident.

She added in a note that she was on a return trip to Port-Harcourt where was resided but sadly failed to make it home.

"We made this Video 5 days ago when we both arrived Calabar for d festivities. She arrived an hour ahead of me. After the carnival celebrations she decided to leave back to portharcourt her base, yesterday. But she never got home. My baby sister Queen had an accident and died on the spot.

"As she lies dead in the mortuary where her corpse was deposited since yesterday evening my heart is shattered into a billion pieces. Why you go and do me like this girl? U have been my pillar since mama got bedridden. I'm looking at all our carnival Pixs and videos of just 2 days ago. This is Damn hard. Rest in Peace little one till we meet again. U live on in my heart," she wrote.

Looks like 2017 wasn't one of the best years for Shan George who in addition to losing her younger sister has also been dealing with a number of family issues.