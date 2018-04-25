See photos from Kcee's birthday bash in Lagos

news

Kcee held his birthday bash over the weekend in Lagos and shared some of the photos from the event.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, where he shared photos from the events. The birthday party was attended by a lot of friends and associates of the singer.

Among those who turned up to party with KCee were his brother and C.E.O. of his record label, FiveStar Music, E-Money, comedian, Okey Bakassi, Olamide and Phyno.

About last weekend #bullionsquad #kceeburn A post shared by KCEE (@iam_kcee) on Apr 24, 2018 at 5:51am PDT

A singer would always be a singer as Kcee couldn't stay away from the stage as he performed despite the fact that it was his birthday. Friends soon joined him on the dance floor and as usual in our Nigerian parties, they sprayed cash on the birthday celebrant.

Kcee poses semi-nude

#emo#77iP## #bullionsquad A post shared by KCEE (@iam_kcee) on Apr 16, 2018 at 1:51am PDT

Maybe he was trying to get it off his bucket-list before his birthday as Kcee posed semi-nude for the cameras and posted it on his Instagram page . The music star dropped the really hot photos on his Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, and trust the ladies will have a lot to think about the singer's hot body.

He didn't do it alone as he had a faceless model pose with him who also looked hot in her bikini. However, Kcee didn't make so much emphasis on the looks but gave it a quote which was more like a motivational speech.

"FOCUS~ Sometimes in order to get to the next level, you need to separate yourself from others and face the man in the mirror. #bullionsquad #bullionvan,'' he captioned one of the photos.