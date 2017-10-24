Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Psquare :  Why Lola Okoye was accused of breaking up the group

Psquare Why Lola Okoye was accused of breaking up the group

According to an inside source, Lola Okoye wanted Psquare to be more business oriented.

  • Published:
Peter and Lola Okoye in Anambra play

Peter and Lola Okoye in Anambra

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's no longer news that the group Psquare has split.

The twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye have gone their separate ways. On Friday, October 20, 2017, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P released his music video 'Cool It Down'. This serves as a strong signal that Psquare the group is no more.

In the middle of the controversy is Lola Okoye, the wife of Peter Okoye. She has been in the eye of the storm ever since the Psquare drama started in 2014.

Peter and Lola Okoye play

Peter and Lola Okoye

(36NG)

 

There have been a lot of rumours about her role in the three-year drama that took down Psquare.

A source close to Psquare who spoke to Pulse under the condition of anonymity revealed the role Lola Okoye played in the whole drama

Lola Okoye has always wanted to push the Psquare brand forward, to make it even bigger. With her experience in corporate Nigeria, she wanted to bring a more professional and PR-friendly way of doing business to the group.

Lola Omotayo & Peter Okoye play

Lola Omotayo & Peter Okoye

 

Peter Okoye was keen on moving Psquare forward and took his wife's ideas in. Peter felt that Jude Okoye's managerial style was not professional enough and the business lacked structure.

Psquare which happens to be one of the biggest groups out of Africa never had a business office in all its years of doing business.

ALSO READ: 5 things you need to know about Lola Okoye

"Four years ago, I told Jude that he needs to step down as our manager because I didn’t want to disrespect him as a brother, but this is business, we have to structure it,"Peter Okoye told NET in an exclusive interview in 2016.

Peter Okoye really has no worries play

Peter Okoye really has no worries

(Snapchat/Peter Okoye )

"The name Psquare is very big outside but inside we have no structure" he further said.

He brought his ideas to the Paul and Jude but that they shut it down. Paul and Jude Okoye preferred the old style of handling business. It had always worked for them and they were not eager to change the formula.

Peter and Paul Okoye remain at a loggerheads for the time-being. play

Peter and Paul Okoye remain at a loggerheads for the time-being.

(Press)

 

This led to a tussle between both camps (Peter/Lola on one side and Paul and Jude on the other).

P-square & Jude Okoye play

P-square & Jude Okoye

(P-square & Jude Okoye)

 

Another insider close to the brothers revealed that Lola Okoye helped Peter Okoye snag several endorsement deals. This is what she wanted to bring to the group, a more celeb-focused way of doing business. Paul and Jude Okoye both said no.

This friction led to the eventual split of Psquare. Peter Okoye wanted to progress but Paul and Jude decided to keep on using the same formula.

Throughout the whole drama, Lola Okoye has never reacted publicly or responded. She hasn't said anything about the rumours.

The Okoye's - Paul Okoye, Anita Okoye, Lola Omotayo-Okoye and Peter Okoye play

The Okoye's - Paul Okoye, Anita Okoye, Lola Omotayo-Okoye and Peter Okoye

(Facebook)

 

According to our second source, Paul and Jude Okoye has sworn to never go back Peter Okoye and makeup.

Pulse reached to all parties involved and they haven't responded for comments on the story.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Davido Late Tagbo's brother speaks on singer's absence from funeralbullet
2 Mr 2Kay Artist gets robbed and beaten to a pulp after showbullet
3 Jim Iyke "I never dated Nadia Buhari" actor explainsbullet

Related Articles

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The Nollywood movie starring Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye
Psquare Basketmouth speaks on Peter and Paul's drama
Psquare 5 things you need to know about Lola Omotayo
Psquare Nigerians are very tired of watching the Okoye brothers fight
Lola Omotayo Okoye Peter Okoye's wife celebrates daughter on her graduation
In Ogun Residents decry month-long power outage
Peter Okoye, Lola Omotayo Couples celebrate daughter at 4 [PHOTOS]
House of Maliq Why on earth is there a cockroach on Tania Omotayo?
Pulse List 4 Nigerian celebrities married to older women
Psquare "May your bond never ever break again" Lola Omotayo to stars

Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress' lawyer warns bloggers on release of domestic violence video
Davido all smiles
Davido Artist moves on from Tagbo and co. controversy
Gbenro Ajibade made an exhibition of his body which has just been pierced with a nipple ring.
Gbenro Ajibade Guess which part of his body actor pierced?
Benita Okojie
Benita Okojie Childhood star gives birth to a baby boy