Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's birthday look is priceless

Today is a special day for Omotola Jalade Ekeinde as she marks her 40th birthday and this photo is giving us the chills.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on our photo of the day comes with two photos in one which we can all say this lady's beauty and elegance is just so breath-taking.

On our photo of the day, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde shows us that even as she gets older, she still has that radiant skin and beauty to match up with the upcoming youngsters. You cant but admire how elegant and beautiful she looks in this photo.

To mark her birthday, Omotola has planned a 5-day event which kicks off on on the 7th of the February with a 'Give And Let Give To Widows And Orphans' event. This would be followed by Couples Retreat themed "Reciprocative, Respect, Mental Health And Avoiding Slavery In Marriage" on the February 8th, 2017.

As part of the five-day event, there will be a Renaissance Trip To Trace The Beginning Of Slavery on February 9th, 2018 which will be followed by a Symposium on "Mental Slavery And The Emancipation Of The Black Race" on February 10th, 2018. The climax of the 5-day event will be on Sunday, February 11th, 2018 with a ball themed "The Omosexy Ball."