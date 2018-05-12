Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in Sierra Leone for Presidential inauguration

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress in Sierra Leone for Presidential inauguration

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was received by an entourage led by the First Lady Mrs Fatima Jabbe-Bio, an actress herself. 

After 9 years, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has been invited back to Sierra Leone to witness the inauguration of the new President, Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio.

She was received by an entourage led by the First Lady Mrs Fatima Jabbe-Bio, an actress herself. 

The leading African actress who is one of Times 100 most influential people in the world was lauded for her past works with both  the UN and her fight for Maternal health with Amnesty International in Sierra Leone.

Omotola expressed her gratitude to be honored for her efforts and reiterated her Love for the country and optimism in the new President’s dream  to lead Sierra Leone to where it deserves to be.

