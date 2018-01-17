Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has big plans for her 40th birthday

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Check out the big plans actress has for her 40th birthday!

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is pulling out the stops for her 40th birthday.

  • Published:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's marriage advice to Banky & Adesua is timely & on point play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

(Instagram )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is about to turn forty and she is planning on making the celebration a big one.

The beautiful actress who will be turning forty on February 7th, 2018 has a number of events lined up to mark her birthday. The birthday celebration which will be a five-day event kicks off on the 7th of the February with a 'Give And Let Give To Widows And Orphans' event. This would be followed by Couples Retreat themed "Reciprocative, Respect, Mental Health And Avoiding Slavery In Marriage" on the February 8th, 2017.

As part of the five-day event, there will be a Renaissance Trip To Trace The Beginning Of Slavery on February 9th, 2018 which will be followed by a Symposium on "Mental Slavery And The Emancipation Of The Black Race" on February 10th, 2018. The climax of the 5-day event will be on Sunday, February 11th, 2018 with a ball themed "The Omosexy Ball."

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

(Glam Africa )

ALSO READ: 10 hottest female celebrities of 2017

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is one of the most talented actors to have come out of Nollywood, from her debut in 1995, the beautiful actress has gone to become not just one of the best but most influential celebrities of our time.

  play

 

She has in her two decades of acting gotten nominated and also won a number of awards, most recently was the ‘Best Actress' award by the Nollywood Travel Film Festival in Toronto, for her role in the movie, ‘Alter Ego.’

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and family at Universal studios play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and family at Universal studios

(instagram)

 

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is married to pilot, Captain Mathew Ekeinde and they are blessed with four lovely children.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido History of singer's crew member who assaulted airport officialsbullet
2 Dencia "I don't talk about my vagina in public" says singer concerning...bullet
3 Davido Singer steps out for the first time with girlfriendbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian events that rocked in 2017
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 hottest female celebs of the year
Jenifa 5 Nollywood movies will be turning 10 in 2018
Charles Novia Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde makes director's top 5 Nollywood actresses of 2017
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Omosexy finds her missing iPhone
"I belong" 5 things you don't know about 2008 Nollywood movie
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress gives advice to newly wedded Banky W and Adesua Etomi
Banky W, Adesua Etomi Guys, now is the time to take a break from social media
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress tells Daddy Freeze she has never heard about the principle of First Fruits
Funke Akindele Why actress' appearance in "Avengers: Infinity War" is a big deal

Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe
Photo Of The Day Mercy Aigbe is ready to shoot at sight!
Ebuka
Pulse List 5 things you need to know about Ebuka
Don Jazzy apologizes for his controversial post on Instagram
Don Jazzy Mavin boss apologises after body shaming lady on Instagram
Bolatito Ladoja-Idakula
Bez Singer's wife opens up on postpartum depression