Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

OJB's 3rd wife calls on celebrities to pitch in for 2nd memorial

OJB Late producer's wife calls on celebrities to pitch in for 2nd memorial

She said, "I am making this video to call out some certain people to see what we can do about OJB’s two-year remembrance."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
OJB Jezreel play

OJB Jezreel

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The third wife of late OJB Jezreel, Korede Okungbowa, is calling on the late producer's colleagues to help her celebrate his second memorial.

She shared this in a three-minute video via her Facebook page, urging celebrities to help his family organize a seminar in his remembrance.

ALSO READ: "2face Idibia is very stubborn," late producer says in last interview

play

 

Read her message below:

"I am making this video to call out some certain people to see what we can do about OJB’s two-year remembrance.

"Last year I tried to hold an OJB legacy seminar in memory of him, to retain his legacy and appreciate the life he has lived as a producer and artiste, a father, brother and lover of all, thank God it was a success with the little help I could get from friends and family."

play

 

Korede, however, noted that this year, she has found the planning overwhelming.

"So I want to use this medium to contact anybody who knows that Ojb has done something for them while he was alive and there is something that can be done while there is still time…

"Please, you know yourselves…I’m not going to mention your names..if you feel concerned to do something about OJB’s two-year remembrance, please do. Call us the family, let’s do something about it," she said

As you may already know, Babatunde Okungbowa, aka OJB Jezreel, was a producer, singer and songwriter and is largely considered to be the father of modern Nigerian pop music.

He began his career as far back as 1986 kickstarted the careers of major superstars such as Wizkid, Ruggedman, 2Face Idibia, Jazzman Olofin, the late Nomoreloss to Raskie, K-Show, Six-O, C-mion, Abounce, to name a few.

ALSO READ: Celebrities react to producer's death

play

 

OJB passed in 2016 after a protracted battle with kidney related illnesses which eventually led to a kidney transplant in 2013.

He eventually died on June 14, 2016, barely three weeks to his 50th birthday.

May his soul continue to rest in peace.

Watch a part of her post below:

Ojb's wife Calls Out 2face, Wizkid and Ruggedman To Honour Ojb at the 2nd Anniversary of His Death
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Gist Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Motunrayo Adeoye Another Yoruba actress dies after battle with chronic Ulcerbullet
2 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged...bullet
3 Ycee Rapper comes for those shading Nigerians who can't afford...bullet

Related Articles

OJB Jezreel 1 year later, remembering the late music producer
Ruggedman Rapper set to hold All White Fashion Party
Pastor Ajidara Actor critically ill, diagnosed with kidney failure
#ManCrushMonday Wizkid, Nigeria's music maestro, icon, star boy
Pulse List 5 celebrities who have undergone major surgeries
Celebrity Weekly Recap Moji Olaiya died of natural cause, Runtown now a father
Buckwyld 'n' Breathless 5 types of celebrities at 2Baba, M.I's concert
Buckwyld 'n' Breathless 2Face Idibia, MI Abaga shut down Lagos at concert
Photo Of The Day Dr Sid's little girl stuns in 'Iro and Buba'
Pulse List 8 Nigerian celebrities who didn't complete their education

Celebrities

Kanye West Rapper was diagnosed with mental illness at 39
Adesua Etomi and Banky W at the Wembley stadium, London
Photo Of The Day Banky W, Adesua rocking Super Eagles jersey at the Wembley
Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham Did actress just accuse Mercy Aigbe of destroying her marriage?
Nina
Nina (BBNaija) Reality star gets a surprise car gift from Toyin Lawani (Video)