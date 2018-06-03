news

The third wife of late OJB Jezreel, Korede Okungbowa, is calling on the late producer's colleagues to help her celebrate his second memorial.

She shared this in a three-minute video via her Facebook page, urging celebrities to help his family organize a seminar in his remembrance.

ALSO READ: "2face Idibia is very stubborn," late producer says in last interview

Read her message below:

"I am making this video to call out some certain people to see what we can do about OJB’s two-year remembrance.

"Last year I tried to hold an OJB legacy seminar in memory of him, to retain his legacy and appreciate the life he has lived as a producer and artiste, a father, brother and lover of all, thank God it was a success with the little help I could get from friends and family."

Korede, however, noted that this year, she has found the planning overwhelming .

"So I want to use this medium to contact anybody who knows that Ojb has done something for them while he was alive and there is something that can be done while there is still time…

"Please, you know yourselves…I’m not going to mention your names..if you feel concerned to do something about OJB’s two-year remembrance, please do. Call us the family, let’s do something about it," she said

As you may already know, Babatunde Okungbowa, aka OJB Jezreel, was a producer, singer and songwriter and is largely considered to be the father of modern Nigerian pop music.

He began his career as far back as 1986 kickstarted the careers of major superstars such as Wizkid, Ruggedman, 2Face Idibia, Jazzman Olofin, the late Nomoreloss to Raskie, K-Show, Six-O, C-mion, Abounce, to name a few.

ALSO READ: Celebrities react to producer's death

OJB passed in 2016 after a protracted battle with kidney related illnesses which eventually led to a kidney transplant in 2013.

He eventually died on June 14, 2016, barely three weeks to his 50th birthday.

May his soul continue to rest in peace.

Watch a part of her post below: