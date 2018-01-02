Mercy Aigbe is in the news for all the wrong reasons

news

Mercy Aigbe turned 40 years old today, January 1, 2018. Yayyy right?

Well, she is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Marking her birthday, the Nollywood actress shared stunning photos of herself rocking a breathtaking red lace dress.

Even Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry wished her a happy birthday .

Nothing wrong with that right?

Shortly afterwards, a heartbroken bride, @RettyPety took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had sent the same fabric to a fashion designer, one Maryam Elisha and paid an initial 50% of the agreed price for the dress.

She went on to reveal in her post that she later sent Maryam the balance 50% after she sent her pictures of the finished gown.

A day to her wedding, the designer reportedly stopped picking her calls only to apologise and tell her a day to the wedding that the delivery guy she sent was nowhere to be found, sending her an old gown instead.

Read the full post below:

Mercy Aigbe is yet to react to the accusations but we can only wonder if she had known that a bride's wedding was almost ruined for her sake.

Stay with us as the story develops.