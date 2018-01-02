Mercy Aigbe is in the news for all the wrong reasons

A heartbroken bride is accusing Mercy Aigbe and a fashion designer, one Maryam Elisha, of ruining her wedding.
Well, she is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Marking her birthday, the Nollywood actress shared stunning photos of herself rocking a breathtaking red lace dress.
ALSO READ: Actress mourns as father passes away
Even Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry wished her a happy birthday.
Nothing wrong with that right?
Shortly afterwards, a heartbroken bride, @RettyPety took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had sent the same fabric to a fashion designer, one Maryam Elisha and paid an initial 50% of the agreed price for the dress.
She went on to reveal in her post that she later sent Maryam the balance 50% after she sent her pictures of the finished gown.
A day to her wedding, the designer reportedly stopped picking her calls only to apologise and tell her a day to the wedding that the delivery guy she sent was nowhere to be found, sending her an old gown instead.
Read the full post below:
This was too bad. On the 29th of December 2017 which happens to be a day to my wedding, a greedy designer decided to ruin my big day. I cried all day no stop. I bought this lovely fabric from @bshani_bridalfbrics and asked her to deliver to this designer @rikaotobyme after I had concluded the style and price with @rikaotobyme I made a 50% payment to her as soon the fabric got to her. Told her its my wedding reception dress she assured me it will be ready on 26th. on that 26th i chatted her up to ask for my dress she replied saying it was ready as u can see on the chat above, she also said she will send a pics, eventually now sent a video d next day which was 27th u can also see that on the chat above. I sent the balance 50% to her on 28th when I had seen the dress and was satisfied, she couldn't send that day cos all flights coming to Benin that day were cancelled. So we were now left with 29th a day to my wedding, I called her by 6am that morning and she told me d delivery Guy has gone to d park to send my dress that she will send the waybill details(sending details ) across shortly. I waited till 9am no words from her. i started calling to ask for the waybill details she wasn't taking my calls, atimes she even cut the calls. I sent several messages no response at 1pm I started crying cos the situation got beyond my control. My hubby,friends and family requested for the number and also started calling her but she obviously decided not to take any calls again. Until 4pm when I was drained in tears she then called and was apologising that she didn't know what to say to me that y she refuse taking calls, she continued saying the delivery guy she gave my dress to is no where to be found. when she heard how I was crying she then suggested to give me one of her old dresses for me to use for the day, I had no choice cos I was desperate I then accepted it.i got d dress on my wedding morning. I went on IG yesterdy only to see @realmercyaigbe wearing my dress with the same fabric I bought and she tagged same designer @rikaotobyme.how much did she pay u to disappoint a bride on her wedding day? U are heartlessly wicked and u will sure not get away with this @rikaotobyme
ALSO READ: Mercy Aigbe, beautiful talented actress
Mercy Aigbe is yet to react to the accusations but we can only wonder if she had known that a bride's wedding was almost ruined for her sake.
Stay with us as the story develops.