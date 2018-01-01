Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband wishes her a happy birthday

news

Mercy Aigbe might be estranged from her hotelier husband, Lanre Gentry but he took time out to celebrate her as she turned 40 today.

After going through a rough patch in 2017, from domestic violence accusations to exchanged insults, Gentry has revealed that he stills respects the Nollywood actress as his wife and the mother of his kids.

He shared a photo of Mercy, posting a seemingly heartfelt message along with it via his Instagram page.

Since their split and all the drama that followed, it has since been speculated that the actress may be considering going back to her husband .

On Wednesday May 3, 2017, Lanre Gentry stated that Mercy Aigbe has mental issues . "

Mercy has mental issues and I am the one who knows how many places we’ve been to so she can remain stable. I have papers to prove these" he told Best of Nollywood.

Meanwhile, Mercy Aigbe filed a restraining order suit on April 25, 2017, against her husband and was finally granted one on April 28, 2017. The restraining order against her husband covers a one-mile radius.

All the same, this might be a ray of hope and a move in the right direction.

Happy birthday to her.