Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband wishes her a happy birthday

Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband wishes her a happy birthday at 40

Lanre Gentry shared a photo of Mercy, posting a seemingly heartfelt message along with it via his Instagram page.

  • Published:
Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Lanre Gentry play

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry and hubby, Lanre Gentry

(instagram)
Mercy Aigbe might be estranged from her hotelier husband, Lanre Gentry but he took time out to celebrate her as she turned 40 today.

After going through a rough patch in 2017, from domestic violence accusations to exchanged insults, Gentry has revealed that he stills respects the Nollywood actress as his wife and the mother of his kids.

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe shutting down domestic violence rumours in 2013 play

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe shutting down domestic violence rumours in 2013

(YouTube )

 

He shared a photo of Mercy, posting a seemingly heartfelt message along with it via his Instagram page.

Actress Aigbe#emo#4oCZ##s estranged husband wishes her a happy birthday

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Since their split and all the drama that followed, it has since been speculated that the actress may be considering going back to her husband.

On Wednesday May 3, 2017, Lanre Gentry stated that Mercy Aigbe has mental issues. "

Mercy has mental issues and I am the one who knows how many places we’ve been to so she can remain stable. I have papers to prove these" he told Best of Nollywood.

Mercy Aigbe is a sexy soldier girl play

Mercy Aigbe is a sexy soldier girl

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

 

Meanwhile, Mercy Aigbe filed a restraining order suit on April 25, 2017, against her husband and was finally granted one on April 28, 2017. The restraining order against her husband covers a one-mile radius.

All the same, this might be a ray of hope and a move in the right direction.

Happy birthday to her.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

