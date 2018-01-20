Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kanu Nwankwo's wife attacks Ogbonna Kanu on Instagram

Kanu Nwankwo Ex-footballer’s wife blasts Ogbonna Kanu on Instagram

Kanu Nwankwo's wife Amarachi Kanu hits at her brother-in-law Ogbonna Kanu for meddling in the affairs of her family

Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amarachi

Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amarachi

Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amarachi has attacked his younger brother, Ogbonna  Kanu on Instagram.

According to Instablog9ja, Amarachi accused Ogbonna of not allowing her husband live in peace with his family. She also alleged that he stole her son’s match ticket, referring to him as ‘borrow pose’.

Ogbonna had earlier posted a picture on Instagram, saying that he will be at the Leeds United game live. After Amarachi Kanu commented on his post, he has deleted it from his Instagram account.

On January 19, 2017, Ogbonna Kanu married Laura Ikeji at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos. The couple got engaged on December 16, 2016.

play

 

Their traditional wedding held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in Owerri, Imo state. The couple welcomed a baby boy mid-2017.

Ogbonna Kanu played for Ajax just like his brother from 1996-2002. In 2002, he made his debut for the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier against Eritrea. He also represented Nigeria at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

