Kanu Nwankwo's wife attacks Ogbonna Kanu on Instagram

news

Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amarachi has attacked his younger brother, Ogbonna Kanu on Instagram.

According to Instablog9ja, Amarachi accused Ogbonna of not allowing her husband live in peace with his family. She also alleged that he stole her son’s match ticket, referring to him as ‘borrow pose’.

Ogbonna had earlier posted a picture on Instagram, saying that he will be at the Leeds United game live. After Amarachi Kanu commented on his post, he has deleted it from his Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Kanu Nwankwo's wife, Amarachi meets football royalty, David Beckham

On January 19, 2017, Ogbonna Kanu married Laura Ikeji at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos. The couple got engaged on December 16, 2016.

Their traditional wedding held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in Owerri, Imo state. The couple welcomed a baby boy mid-2017.

Ogbonna Kanu played for Ajax just like his brother from 1996-2002. In 2002, he made his debut for the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier against Eritrea. He also represented Nigeria at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.