Kanayo O Kanayo declares intention to run for House of Reps

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has announced that he would be running for a political office under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

He declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives in Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State.

Kanayo made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

"Hello Friends, good evening. History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support. #OverAndOut", the actor wrote on his Instagram page.

Kanayo, who has starred in over 100 films, made his debut appearance in 1992 in the film 'Living in Bondage'.

At the 2014 centenary celebration, he was awarded a national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) alongside other prominent Nigerians like Olu Jacobs, Enoch Adeboye, Fela Kuti among others.

Other Nollywood stars who have delved into politics include Desmond Elliot, Yul Edochie, Kate Henshaw, Richard Mofe Damijo, Hilda Dokubo.