Kim Kadarshian shares semi-nude taken by her daughter, North

Kim Kardashian has posted a photo on her Instagram page where she poses almost nude and her daughter, North was behind the camera.
The beautiful mother of three on Thursday, February 8, 2018, posted a photo of herself almost nude facing a mirror with her daughter, North showing from the rears of the mirror as the person behind the camera.
Over the last few weeks, we have had the Kim Kardashian flood the social media with her nude and semi-nude photos. First was when she posted a number of her photos on her Instagram page that got tongues wagging.
Just when we thought we had seen it all, we got another scoop of the reality star's nudes on a photo shoot she had gone for. The shots look like that of a commercial advert and we can't wait to see the official release of the advert.
It just shows that sexiness still runs in the Kardashian family as the Kardashian sisters always look amazing. We can recall when Kim's sister, Kourtney released her own nude photos on her Instagram page, she sure did look really smoking hot.