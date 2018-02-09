Kim Kadarshian shares semi-nude taken by her daughter, North

news

You might be as shocked as the next reader because Kim Kardashian has posted yet another nude photo but this time her daughter, North is the person behind the camera.

The beautiful mother of three on Thursday, February 8, 2018, posted a photo of herself almost nude facing a mirror with her daughter, North showing from the rears of the mirror as the person behind the camera.

Over the last few weeks, we have had the Kim Kardashian flood the social media with her nude and semi-nude photos. First was when she posted a number of her photos on her Instagram page that got tongues wagging.

#emo#8J+TuA==## by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

Just when we thought we had seen it all, we got another scoop of the reality star's nudes on a photo shoot she had gone for. The shots look like that of a commercial advert and we can't wait to see the official release of the advert.

