Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

#WomanCrushWednesday :  Genevieve Nnaji, the beautiful, charismatic actress

#WomanCrushWednesday Genevieve Nnaji, the beautiful, charismatic actress

Genevieve Nnaji is the most sought after Nigerian actress.

  • Published:
The beautiful Genevieve Nnaji play

The beautiful Genevieve Nnaji

(AskNaija.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On a beautiful Wednesday like this, we cant but crush on the very beautiful actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

Genevieve Nnaji was born on May 3, 1978, at Mbaise in Imo state. She, however, grew up in Lagos state.

Genevieve Nnaji looking flawless and beautiful as usual play

Genevieve Nnaji looking flawless and beautiful as usual

(Instagram/GenevieveNnaji)

 

Her acting career started as a child actress in the then popular television soap opera "Ripples" at the age of 8. In 1998 at the age of 19, she was introduced into the growing Nigerian film industry with the movie "Most Wanted." She then moved on to star in other movies like "Mark of The Beast."

play

 

From there she has gone to star in over 80 movies, making her the most sought-after actress in Nollywood.

Genevieve Nnaji on set of LionHeart play

Genevieve Nnaji on set of LionHeart

 

Genevieve Nnaji has received a number of nominations and has also won some awards. She, however, had debuted into producing her first movie titled "Road to Yesterday," which earned an award at the Best Movie Overall-West Africa at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Genevieve Nnaji. play

Genevieve Nnaji.

(Bella Naija)

 

She has done so well for herself that In 2009, she was referred to as the Julia Roberts of Africa by Oprah Winfrey. Apart from acting, Genevieve Nnaji has modeled for a number of brands, earning huge amounts of money from these deals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Jim Iyke "I never dated Nadia Buhari" actor explainsbullet
2 Mr 2Kay Artist gets robbed and beaten to a pulp after showbullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress' lawyer warns bloggers on release of domestic...bullet

Related Articles

Genevieve Nnaji Actress stars in Hollywood film alongside Kate Beckinsale, Damon Idris
Photo Of The Day Genevieve Nnaji shows she is ageless
"Getting Over Him" Watch Majid Michel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Matilda Obaseki in trailer
Ankara See 20 times your favourite celebs wore print to perfection
Pete Edochie Veteran actor returns as Okonkwo in new skit "Things Fall Together" [Video]
Adesua Etomi Actress’ dream of winning an Oscar and ‘Putting Nollywood on the map’ is valid
Genevieve Nnaji Actress fuels marriage rumours with new selfie
Uche Ogbodo "It would surprise you that I haven't worked with Genevieve Nnaji"
Pulse List 5 Nigeria musicians who made their acting debut in 2017
Pulse List 7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood film

Celebrities

Simi in her new look
Photo Of The Day Simi is the good girl gone bad!
Jim Iyke
Jim Iyke Actors reveals why he didn't marry Rita Dominic
Industry Nite With Dammy Krane
Dammy Krane Singer drags Tekno into his beef with Orezi
Peter Okoye
Pulse List 5 reasons why Peter Okoye is a bigger celebrity