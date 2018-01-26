Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Do you remember Wizkid's 1st girlfriend?

Wizkid Do you remember the pop star's 1st girlfriend?

Just when fame and stardom began to hit on Wizkid, there was a pretty lady already in the picture, guess who?

Hey guys, yes it's Thursday again where we always like to you back memory lane and this time we want to ask you guys if you still remember Wizkid's 1st girlfriend?

She is the one and only pretty light skinned Sophie Rammal. This beautiful lady was the first official girlfriend we all knew back when music star, Wizkid was just an upcoming artist. Sophie was the sweet ice on the cake in Wizkid's life.

If you take a close look at the early stages of Wizkid's music career, Sophie Rammal was probably part of what gave Wizkid the celebrity status because of her beauty and presence which everyone talked about. 

Wizkid brought Sophie to stage a number of times during their relationship which was greatly applauded by fans. We can all remember Wizkid's hit song "Hola at ur boy"? Yes the pretty girl from that video was Sophie, which goes to show how these guys were so into each other.

ALSO READ: Remember when 2Face was shot by armed robbers in 2017

After a few years of their relationship, Sophie Rammal and Wizkid went their different ways and Wizkid moved on to date a number ladies. From Sola Ogudugu who had his first son, Bolu.

Then we have the beautiful Tania Omotayo who has had an on and off relationship with Wizkid since they started dating. We can't forget Wizkid's other baby mamas, Binta Diamond Diallo and the latest one Jada Pollock who doubles as his manager.

For Sophie Rammal, after the end of her relationship with Wizkid, she went under the radar for a while. In 2017 however, Sophie Rammal got married to Wale Alakija in a very beautiful wedding and the couple is already blessed with a child.

