IK Ogbonna :  Do you agree with the actor on cheating?

What do you think about IK Ogbonna's view on cheating having nothing to do with sex?

  • Published:
IK Ogbonna looking fly play

IK Ogbonna looking fly

(Instagram/IKOgbonna)
Marriage is a covenant made by two people who are ready to let go of sexual temptations and stick as one.

Movie star, IK Ogbonna well has a very different and weird idea of what cheating is all about in a marriage.

"Cheating is not even having sex with a woman. That's one mistake people make. Cheating is when you find yourself developing feelings for someone" he said in an interview with Broadway TV.

IK Ogbonna,Sonia Morales play

IK Ogbonna,Sonia Morales

(Instagram)

His view on cheating and extra-marital affairs is not what you hear everyday especially from celebrities. "f a man finds himself in a situation, sleeping with a woman for thirty minutes, then he is done and dusted and you move on with life.

"That ceases to exist the second it ended. You only just broke your marital vows. That's not cheating. You just broke your marital vows. Now cheating is when you start sharing the 100% of you with someone else. I am not talking about sex. I am talking about giving that person extra time" he further said in the interview.

play

 

This statement apparently might just trigger a lot of readers to say, IK Ogbonna was either trying to be smart about cheating or was talking a lot of nonsense or maybe trying to promote his new movie.

IK Ogbonna and his wife, Sonia Morales. play

IK Ogbonna and his wife, Sonia Morales.

(Pulse)

 

