Dj Gosporella thanks God as he survives ghastly accident

Gosporella had been on his way back home from an event when the accident occurred along Western Avenue, Lagos State.

  • Published:
Dj Gosporella is filled with thanksgiving after surviving a ghastly accident this morning, April 22, 2018.

LIB reports that the gospel Dj and OAP rammed his Nissan Sports car into a truck very early this morning.

ALSO READ: Actor almost lost his life in ghastly accident

Gosporella had been on his way back home from an event when the accident occurred along Western Avenue, Lagos State.

Thankfully, he survived the auto crash without any injuries, which according to the photos, was nothing short of a miracle.

He also took to his Instagram page to share a video clip of the accident, while thanking God for saving his life.

See his post below:

ALSO READ: Yoruba actor thanks God after surviving ghastly accident

We celebrate with him.

