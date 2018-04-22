Gosporella had been on his way back home from an event when the accident occurred along Western Avenue, Lagos State.
LIB reports that the gospel Dj and OAP rammed his Nissan Sports car into a truck very early this morning.
According to the reports, Gosporella had been on his way back home from an event when the accident occurred along Western Avenue, Lagos State.
Thankfully, he survived the auto crash without any injuries, which according to the photos, was nothing short of a miracle.
He also took to his Instagram page to share a video clip of the accident, while thanking God for saving his life.
See his post below:
#GODISGOOD.... I like to thank God for saving our lives last night on the way home. I swerved to avoid a car that swerved to my lane at barracks bus stop Ojuelegba. He was avoiding a parked trailer on the express road. A thousand tongues are not enough to praise you Lord. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU JEHOVAH. Please get this trucks off the way to avoid unnecessary carnage on our roads @akinwumiambode @lastma #gratefulheart #angelsonguard #Godsheritage
We celebrate with him.