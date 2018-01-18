Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

DJ Cuppy is all loved up with Asa Asika in SA

DJ Cuppy Celebrity DJ is all loved up with Asa Asika in SA

Asa who was once Davido's manager is reportedly in love with Billionaire, Otedola's second daughter.

  • Published:
DJ Cuppy at Pulse play

A singing Cuppy took the industry by surprise. No one expected this DJ to make the switch so fast.

(Pulse)
DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika have been pictured in a loved-up beachside snap from their rumoured beacation in Cape Town, South Africa.

LIB reports that the pair travelled on a vacation for a while now and were reportedly pictured in the snap which was shared by a third party but has since begun to make the rounds on social media.

ALSO READ: Nigerian footballer now dating a white woman after relationship with DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, Asa Asika play

DJ Cuppy, Asa Asika

(lib)

 

You would recall that in 2015, there were rumours that the pair were dating but Cuppy had been quick to shut down the speculations.

Asa Asika gets re-instated as Davido's manager play

Asa Asika

(Asa Asika)

 

Although she is yet to confirm or deny the rumours of a rekindling of the history between herself and Obi Asika's nephew, we would be excited for her eitherways.

DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe. play

DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe.

(Twitter)

 

ALSO READ: DJ Cuppy's boyfriend surprises her with a G-Wagon

The celebrity Dick Jockey only recently revealed that her relationship with footballer, Victor Anichebe, was over but they seem to have remained friends.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

