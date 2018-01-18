DJ Cuppy is all loved up with Asa Asika in SA

news

DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika have been pictured in a loved-up beachside snap from their rumoured beacation in Cape Town, South Africa.

LIB reports that the pair travelled on a vacation for a while now and were reportedly pictured in the snap which was shared by a third party but has since begun to make the rounds on social media.

Asa who was once Davido's manager is reportedly in love with Billionaire, Otedola's second daughter.

You would recall that in 2015, there were rumours that the pair were dating but Cuppy had been quick to shut down the speculations.

Although she is yet to confirm or deny the rumours of a rekindling of the history between herself and Obi Asika's nephew, we would be excited for her eitherways.

