There are reports that two friends and the driver to music star, Davido are still in police custody.

It would be recalled that when Davido turned up at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, he went there with two of his friends who were arrested by the orders of the commissioner.

Agbaje Olaoye and Idris Busari, who are friends of Davido were arrested because they were allegedly said to be the ones who dropped off the corpse of Tagbo Umeike at the General Hospital.

Davido's driver, Tunde Usutu, who was also arrested is also still in police custody. It is also reported that two new arrest have been made in connection with the death of Tagbo Umeike.

However, Davido appears to be moving on as he announced on Monday, October 16, 2017, on his Twitter page that he is going back to music.

"Thank you to everyone that prayed for me!! And to those that didn't maybe you forgot lol ... We thank God in all ... now let's get back to the music !! burn demmm!!!."

While hinting directly to the media, Davido had a message for them saying

"Any media house, blog or person that said false things about me or accused me of what I don't know .. I sincerely forgive you.. and God bless you!! We move on! LETS ALL BE BETTER!! THANK YOU LORD!!

Davido has the last few weeks been through a lot emotional form the death of Tagbo Umeike to the deaths of DJ Olu and Chime, all friends of the music star.