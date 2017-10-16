Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  Commissioner of Police says 'singer's response is suspicious'

The commissioner of police in Lagos state, Edgar Imohimi, says Davido's response to investigation is suspicious.

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges play

(Style House Files)
The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal has explained that there is an investigation on concerning the death of Davido's friend, Tagbo Umeike.

While on Channels Television Breakfast Show, Sunrise, Imohimi said the actions of Davido calls for suspicion.

Tagbo reportedly died in company of Davido and his crew. play

(Bella Naija)

 

“I asked Davido that, ‘When you left that bar, did you have anything again to do with the deceased?’ What he said was that he was only informed by mutual friends in some other bar that the deceased had died and I took his word for it.

“I called for further investigations, pulled the CCTV cameras from the General Hospital, only to discover that it was Davido’s escort Hilux van, his driver, his friends that brought Tagbo Umeike (the deceased) dead and dumped in the hospital then fled the scene.”

Imohimi said this response by Davido raised suspicions.

“That raises curiosity and of course that’s what we are investigating, and that was why I ordered that the matter be moved to outstate CID at Yaba for proper investigation and of course, we will duplicate the case file and forward to DPP, Ministry of Justice for legal advice.”

The Police commissioner said he initially believed Davido's statement and even told the actress, Caroline Danjuma to be careful about what she posts on social media because the integrity of someone is involved.

Davido and Tagbo play

(Daily Post )

 

“When Actress Caroline Danjuma came up on Instagram that Tagbo Umeike was in the company of the Pop-star, Davido, and friends when he died and she suspects foul play.

“I was forced to call all parties involved to my conference room as a kind of pre-investigation fact-finding and Davido was there with his family and friends, the victim’s family and friends plus Caroline Danjuma.

“I asked questions. I remember even telling Caroline Danjuma that ‘Look you don’t go on your Instagram page without verifying facts because a person’s reputation is concerned.”

The police commissioner concluded that they are not investigating based on speculations but based on facts.

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges play

(Style House Files)

 

Davido who is in the eyes of the storm had on Thursday, October 12, 2017, released a press statement debunking speculations about his involvement with the death of Tagbo Umeike.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

