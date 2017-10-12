Davido is presently at the internment and burial service of his late DJ, DJ Olu.

The internment is taking place right now at Emmanuel Chapel, 405 Close, Banana Island, Lagos. Davido and his manager Asa Asika are at the internment of the promising DJ.

Davido and DJ Olu were very close and the late DJ was part of the pop star's large circle of friends.

Other people from the HKN family include B-Red, Adewale Adeleke, and Special Ed.

Yesterday, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, was the service of songs for DJ Olu . The service of songs took place at Olaniwun Ajayi Gardens in Banana Island saw friends and family of the late DJ Olu in attendance.

It was so emotional and tense that some of the mourners couldn't hold back their tears as they cried profusely.

The choir from the Waterbrook Church were on hand to render emotional Hymns at the service of songs.

It was a very emotional gathering of mourners present couldn't hold back their tears as speakers poured eulogies on the late DJ Olu.

Friends of the DJ Olu mounted the podium to speak about the times and life of their friend. One of the friends of DJ Olu, Tobi performed a very emotional tribute song to the admiration of the mourners.

