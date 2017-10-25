Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Dammy Krane :  Singer drags Tekno into his beef with Orezi

Dammy Krane is in beef mode as he shades Tekno and Orezi.

Dammy Krane is taking no prisoners as he has dragged Tekno into his already public beef with music star, Orezi.

In what appears to be a twist to the rift, Dammy Krane took to his Twitter page where he called out Tekno, using the name music star, Wizkid had called him a few months ago when they had a beef "Duckface."

This whole feud started a few days ago when Orezi posted a picture of his new hairstyle and warned all Nigerian artist not to copy it. Well, an obviously angry Dammy Krane then posted a video where he called out Orezi for making such a ridiculous statement.

Well, Dammy Krane has made a u-turn claiming that he wasn't referring to Orezi rather he was referring to Tekno. Tekno, however, has responded to Dammy Krane with a tweet saying

"You do so much stupid shit is so hard to support you!"

Dammy Krane earlier in the year was involved in a credit card scandal. He later got to speak about his experience during a recent interview when he came back to the country.

ALSO READ: Dammy Krane goes for thanksgiving with his mother

In the interview, Dammy Krane was quick to point out that the whole issue was as a result of a misunderstanding, and that he has been cleared of all charges leveled against him.

He also noted that we could get all the details of his ordeal from his latest video titled "Prayer."

When asked to speak about the people he had expected assistance from but did not come through for him, Krane said he had expected nothing from anyone and that those that mattered, his immediate family as well as his "second family" namely 2Face Idibia and Davido to name a few, came through for him.

According to him, his experience had both negative and positive effects on his career, explaining that he is even more popular than he used to be.

