Daddy Freeze's fiancee in trouble as ex-hubby threatens to sue

Our attention has been drawn to publication on Linda Ikeji blog wherein one Benedicta Elechi made some injurious, scandalous and false allegations against our client Mr Paul Odekina.

In a statement by the law firm representing Odekina, the allegations were strongly denied saying

"We are constrained to limit our response to the said allegations to our Client's complete denial thereof because the issues raised therein are subjudice.

"The said allegations are not only false, they are malicious and meant only to curry undeserved public sympathy and drag our Client's name to the mud.

"The interview by Benedicta Elechi was granted in clear violation of a court order against her.

"We are considering an appropriate legal response to the said publication."

