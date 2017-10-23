Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Caroline Danjuma Actress' alleged ex-husband's mistress shades her over lover's death

Caroline Danjuma's ex-husband's mistress seems to be taken shots at her.

Caroline Danjuma play

Caroline Danjuma

(Instagram)
Caroline Danjuma appears to be at the end of some shade.

The lady who is alleged to be the mistress of the actress' ex-husband, Musa Danjuma took a shot at her.

Audream who arrived Nigeria on Sunday, October 22, 2017, was spotted cruising in town and being chauffeur driven by a police officer.

That, however, isn't the gist. The report is that she posted pictures of herself with captions like "I'm around" and "When ya security on fleek" which got bloggers thinking that she was shading Caroline Danjuma.

She responded by saying a few words which apparently sounded like a ridicule on the side of Caroline Danjuma.

“Omg blogs no please not dis dry gist again. I beg leave me in Peace to live my life. I have no Beef wit dis Lady let her mourn the lost of her alleged lover in peace.”

ALSO READ: 5 things you need to know about Caroline Danjuma

It would be recalled that while granting an emotional interview with blogger, Stella Dimokorkus after the death of Tagbo a friend of music star, Davido, Caroline Danjuma was asked about her relationship with Tagbo. She said she met Tagbo one year ago after she had legally divorced her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma.

" I have woken up to see all sorts of allegations and it is really laughable because the whole idea is to divert the attention from the questions I am asking about what happened to Tagbo. I will address this once and for all. Number one, I met Tagbo when I was legally divorced and out of my ex' house to start a new life...Yes we were dating."

When asked if Tagbo was the father of her three-year-old daughter, Caroline Danjuma said;

"My daughter is three years old and I only met Tagbo last year,so its not possible that Tagbo is the father of Elizabeth. The person who posted that info claims to have Tagbo's phone and claims he went to DNA with Baba,who is Baba?"

Caroline Danjuma also revealed to Stella Dimokorkus, that she has been receiving blackmail threats, in a bid to stop her from further disclosure of what happened to Tagbo.

Caroline Danjuma was the first to announce the passing away of Tagbo Umeike, claiming that Davido had some questions to answer concerning his mysterious death.

