Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in retrial

Bill Cosby

(Associated Press/Matt Rourke)
Legendary comedian Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in a retrial after a half-dozen women testified that he drugged and assaulted them.

After 14 hours of deliberations, the jury on Thursday, April 26, says Cosby is guilty of all charges brought against him.

The once celebrated comic genius was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania home in January 2004.

Cosby, 80, is facing up to 30 years in prison for the conviction on all counts.

The sex scandal has robbed Cosby of the reputation, respect, accolades and legendary status he had built over the cause of his decades-long career.

Formerly seen as a father figure with   "America’s Dad" on the hit The Cosby Show in the 1980s, Cosby has been reduced to a sexual predator and a criminal.

The first trial ended in a deadlock last year and the retrial began this year on April 9. Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting more than 60 women over the past 40 years, including Constand, but this was the lone criminal case.

