Beyonce , Jay Z slay in new Instagram snap

Beyonce, Jay Z Power couple slay up 1m likes in 25 minutes!

The best part about this photo is that it racked up one million likes in 25 minutes!

  Published:
Jay Z and Beyonce play

Jay Z and Beyonce

(Instagram)
Beyonce and Jay Z just defined the word "slayed" with a perfect snap that garnered one million likes in 25 minutes.

Allow us to explain better.

Beyonce shared an Uber sexy photo of herself with her rapper husband via her Instagram page on Sunday, January 28.

A post shared by Beyonc#emo#w6k=## (@beyonce) on

 

The best part is that the photo racked up one million likes in 25 minutes!

The picture shows Beyonce poised beside Jay Z, rocking a flowing double slitted black dress and matching accessories.

Beyonce is currently recuperating from her c-section at this luxurious property with her twins, Blue and Jay Z play

Beyonce is currently recuperating from her c-section at this luxurious property with her twins, Blue and Jay Z

(praisebaltimore)

 

On his part, the rap legend rocked a grey suit and a matching hat and boy did he sizzle!

Bottom line, now you know why we refer to them as a power couple.

