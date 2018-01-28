Beyonce , Jay Z slay in new Instagram snap

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Beyonce and Jay Z just defined the word "slayed" with a perfect snap that garnered one million likes in 25 minutes.

Allow us to explain better.

Beyonce shared an Uber sexy photo of herself with her rapper husband via her Instagram page on Sunday, January 28.

The best part is that the photo racked up one million likes in 25 minutes!

The picture shows Beyonce poised beside Jay Z , rocking a flowing double slitted black dress and matching accessories.

On his part, the rap legend rocked a grey suit and a matching hat and boy did he sizzle!

Bottom line, now you know why we refer to them as a power couple.