Dare2Dream Season 4 :  Celebrating talents in fashion & entertainment

The month of July brings us more and more surprises!

Thanks to the support of FCMB Flexx, the bank account for the upwardly mobile youth, and Imperial Leather the elegant personal care brand treating every woman with a little luxury moment, Dare2Dream is coming back to inspire female model, fashion designer and entertainment performer.

To all our super talented ladies out there, get your Dare2Dream mode ON. Be creative, be inspired, be original.

In case you missed it, Dare2Dream is Nigeria’s most anticipated fashion & entertainment reality show, paving the way to stardom for young Nigerian dreamers since 2014.

Celine from Season 1 is now a professional model going around doing shows all the way to South Africa; Ifeoma from Season 2 appeared as a model in several glossy magazines and used Dare2Dream as her stepping stone to launch her own The Cece Line. Last year, the winners boarded a KLM flight destination Milan to explore the world fashion capital, meet model agencies, join the Vogue Photo Festival and pose for an exclusive photo shoot by Armani’s photographer, Filippo Mutani.

Don’t worry, this new season is expected to be even cooler!! Yes Yes and Yes. Look out for the D2D crew coming to these campuses very soon:

University of Lagos: July 31st and August 1st- 2nd, Afe Babalola Hall

University of Port Harcourt: August 23rd to 25th, The New Crab Hall, Abuja Campus

University of Calabar August 28th to 30th , New Art Theatre, Main Campus

D2D Season 4 will be showing up on campus with Da Viva, the African fabrics for fashion lovers bringing their vast experience in African and global fashion. This is going to be MAD!

The winner of the new season goes home with a cash prize, becomes the brand ambassador for FCMB Flexx and Imperial Leather, gets a chance to work on a real world project and and surprise surprise surprise..tsst, tsst, tsst, we cannot tell you everything at once….Stay tuned!

Do you dare to succeed? It all starts with a dream... So, Dare2Dream!!!

