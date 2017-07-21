Dare2Dream Season 4 :  Call for entry!

Nigeria’s most anticipated fashion & entertainment reality show, Dare2Dream is back with a new season!

Ok, here’s the deal; We are looking for ambitious youths who dare to build confidence, develop talent, inspire ethical values and open doors for their career….Do you think you are one of them? Do you think you’ve got what it takes? Do you believe you can make it?

Then, you really DO NOT want to miss out on this one in a lifetime opportunity as we are going to take University Of Lagos by storm with a 3 days auditions at Afe Babalola Hall on the 31st July, 1st & 2nd of August 2017.

Listen carefully, we are looking to select special talents under the following categories:

Performing Artist

Model

Fashion Designer

D2D Performing Artists

Are you a performing artist looking for a platform to showcase your skills? Do you think you have what it takes to thrill a crowd and captivate an audience with a scintillating performance? Then, you must be the one we are looking for!

Enter the Dare2Dream Competition for a chance to perform at the biggest show happening at the University of Lagos.

All you have to do is upload two videos of you performing on Facebook or/and Instagram using the hashtag #D2DTalentSearch.

The best performances would be shared on the Dare2Dream official page and the top five campus finalists with highest number of likes and undeniable talent will be announced on Saturday July 29, 2017.

The five campus finalists will then perform in front of a panel of top Entertainment industry makers at University Of Lagos on Monday, July 31, 2017. The winner gets the once in a lifetime opportunity to be on stage in front of corporate Nigeria and Lagos creme de la creme at the grand finale at the Federal Palace Hotel in VI in September 2017.

NOTE: Entry closes on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

To register online for D2D Performing Artist and follow Dare2Dream season4 visit www.dare2dreamng.com

Twitter and instagram @dare2dreamng | Facebook: Dare2Dream

D2D Models

We are on the lookout for ambitious young talented models who dare to build confidence, develop talent, inspire ethical values and open doors to a dream career...Do you think you are one of them? Do you think you have what it takes? Are you the one we are looking for?

All you have to do is to come through with that special talent of yours in modelling, dancing, singing or presenting to the Dare2Dream platform, and dare to become your dream.

We will be in UNILAG looking for 6 young women to join us for the 10-day-selective bootcamp held at the glamorous Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island.

Once you’re in, get ready to be blown away by VIP trainers, superstar mentors and judges watching you grow everyday. If you are on the last 4 finalists then you will be given the opportunity to perform in front of a top notch panel of jury and media, and of course a high-fashion kind of audience.

The winner of this season goes home with a cash prize, becomes the brand ambassador for FCMB Flexx and Imperial Leather, gets a chance to work on a real world project and and surprise surprise surprise..tsst, tsst, tsst, we cannot tell you everything at once….Stay tuned!

You can’t wait to get started, right? Well, if you’re ready, we are too!

To register online for D2D Multi-talented Models and follow Dare2Dream season4 visit www.dare2dreamng.com

See Terms & Conditions HERE

D2D Fashion designer

Dare2Dream Season 4 will be showing up at 3 campuses (UNICAL, UNIPORT, UNILAG) with DA VIVA, the African fabrics made for fashion lovers who is this year powering the search for emerging fashion designers to create a capsule collection for the Dare2Dream Grand Finale in Lagos in September.

Do you have your own designs? Then what are you waiting for? Bring your best 3 to the casting and you can stand the chance to showcase your collection at the Grand Finale in front of corporate Nigeria, industry media and superstar celebrities.

Designers should post 2 different of their own designs on their Facebook or Instagram or both using #D2DxDaviva. Listen carefully! The designs posted MUST have been made exclusively with DA VIVA fabric and MUST be SIZE 8.

On Monday, July 24, 2017 10 designers will be selected and their designs will be posted on the Da Viva pages for voting.

On Friday July 28, 2017, the top 5 most popular designers will be invited to the Dare2Dream x DA VIVA campus fashion show at the University Of Lagos on Tuesday 1st August 2017.

To register to D2D Fashion Designer online, visit: http://www.daviva-blog.com/d2d

Follow dare2dream season4 on www.dare2dreamng.com

Dare2Dream Season 4 is powered by FCMB and Imperial Leather

Sponsored by Da Viva

Technical partners are KLM Nigeria and Dana Air

Media Partners: Wazobia TV Wazobia MAX, The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper & Digital, Bella Naija + Onobello + Glmasquad + Cool FM + Wazobia FM + 9ja campus style

Executive Producer: Kinabuti

Co-Producer: Pulse.ng