D2D finalists can't get over moments in Zurich

With the Dare2Dreamers back in Nigeria, their time in Zurich remains a very memorable experience to them, one that would probably last a lifetime.

The Dare2Dream Winners of Season 4 had flown to Zurich via KLM to attend the Energy Fashion Night which took place in HALLENSTADION ZÜRICH on the 5th May, 2018.

The Dare2Dreamers made up of Promise Agbor, Ini Iniama, Josephine Eno, could not help expressing their amazement as they took in sights and sounds of Zurich. They were welcomed by the production team of the Energy Fashion Night who made them feel at home even as they were in a new environment. “It was a very wonderful experience, I was amazed to see that much orderliness among a people and it taught me a lot which I would be imbibing now that I am in back home.” Promise Agbor said.

The day after their arrival in Zurich, the 4th of May, Josephine attend castings where she was picked after being commended for her beauty and work ethic. Fittings were also done for Dare2Dream Alumni|Port Harcourt based designer Raycan Elvis and KEEXS @keexstribe, an innovative footwear brand in Nigeria.

At the event on the Saturday, 5th May, 2018, Josephine Eno, one of the Dare2Dreamers spoke on stage with Caterina Bortolussi, Creative Director of Dare2Dream, to the international audience who were in attendance at the event about Dare2Dream and its vision for Africans.

The audience was made to understand what it meant to Africans that their talents and creativity were shared with the world, explaining immigration as it affects the African Youth.

“I had never been in front of an audience that large, and walking that stage in Zurich with over 5000 people being in attendance made me realize that my dreams were just one step ahead of me, and all I needed to do was walk the talk.” said Josephine Eno.

The young dare2dreamers had dreams that were blooming in their minds and the wish to expose it to the world attracted them to the dare2dream platform. Now the dare2dreamers have been fully rewarded by the KLM experience in Zurich so much that they have been exposed to

new possibilities on how to further their talents and this brings to a larger society of youths who have seen the story of the dare2dreamers hope that one day, they too will have a trip sponsored by KLM to a place where they have only dreamed of being.

"Most times all it takes to bring the fire out of a person is a spark of hope" said Caterina Bortolussi, Creative Director, Dare2Dream.

