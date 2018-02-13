news

Lagos State Government has made a law that makes having a credit in Yoruba language compulsory for all candidates seeking admission into all state-government controlled tertiary institutions in the state.

The law designed to preserve and promote the Yoruba language in all schools across the state became effective on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

The Yoruba Language Preservation and Promotion Law also provides that all state-owned tertiary institutions are to incorporate the use of Yoruba Language in the General Studies (GNS) courses.

All schools in Lagos must teach Yoruba Language

Moreover, the law also mandates both private and public primary and secondary schools in Lagos to include the teaching of Yoruba language as a core subject.

Explaining the importance of the law, the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan said, ''the Yoruba language has become mandatory for all candidates seeking admission into our tertiary institutions. Yoruba will now become a major requirement to engage in normal business communication in Lagos State''.

Bamigbetan said anyone seeking admission into the Lagos State University, Lagos State Polytechnic, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Lagos State School of Nursing and Lagos State College of Health Technology, among others must have credit in the Yoruba language.