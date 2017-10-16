5 ways to experience the Yoruba culture

Want to experience a different culture asides from yours? We have got you covered!

If you are a lover of cultures and traditions, this one is for you.

1. Go for festivals

Attend all the Yoruba festivals you can think of. From the Osun festival to Obatala, experiencing all these festivals firsthand would help you soak in the culture of the Yoruba's.

2. Attend a typical traditional wedding

Nothing like a typical 'owambe' where all the oldies are bound to be.

A typical Yoruba wedding shows off their cultures and traditions. Including the habit of wearing aso-ebi.

3. Try Yoruba spicy meals

Nothing beats experience than the Yoruba spicy meals. Try their yummy ever so pepprish meals to get the full experience.

From Amala and gbegiri to iyan and efo riro, sample all these dishes.

4. Learn the language

The Yoruba language has been rumoured to be one of the easiest languages to understand. Slangs included.

5. Visit Ile-Ife or Oyo empire

Get the full experience by visiting the cradle of Yoruba civilisation, Ile-Ife. Ile Ife is an embodiment of history and culture. The town has maintained and kept standing some buildings and structures that reflect the historical and cultural significance that it is known for. According to Yoruba myth, Oduduwa, the father of the Yoruba race ‘landed’ in Ife.