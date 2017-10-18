Home > Communities > Student >

UNILORIN graduate dies 5 days before convocation

Oloriegbe who was a graduate of Electrical Engineering died on Monday, October 2017.

After a successful completion of her final exams at the University of Ilorin, Taofeeqah Oloriegbe, 23, was reported dead five days to her convocation.

Oloriegbe who finished with second class (Upper Division) from the Department of Electrical Engineering died on Monday, October 16 died after a brief illness.

With sketchy details surrounding her death, Oloriegbe according to her friend was said to have complained of pain in her hand before she died.

The University's Public Relations Officer, Mr Kunle Akogun and the Student Union President, Mr Adebisi Abimbola have confirmed the demise of the student.

Abimbola said, “I became extremely sober when I heard of her death. We used to be in the same class. She was very jovial, friendly, liberal and decent."

In a similar event, a final year student of the Umar Musa Yaradu'a University in Katsina reportedly died of snakebite on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

