UNILAG VC wants sexual harassment victim to show up

Following the alleged sexual harassment case against Professor Olusegun Awonusi the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has called on the victim to show up.

The VC says investigations into alleged sexual harassment against a lecturer may not be possible if the victim fails to show up.

Ogundipe said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Lagos.

The VC said the female student that accused the lecturer of sexually harassing her must appear to help the investigative committee set up by UNILAG management to carry out a proper, balanced and fair investigation.

“If the lady does not come out, how will the investigation be concluded? He queried.

“You must not hear from one side alone; you must hear from the two sides and balance the information you have before taking a decision and making recommendations,” the VC said.

According to Ogundipe, the University of Lagos has a standing policy on such issue and would not compromise the investigation in any way.

“We have our policy on ground concerning issues relating to the behaviour of our students, lecturer to lecturer and lecturer to students; and the policy on ground would be properly implemented.

“When you talk about academic corruption, it is a global issue, but the policies to address it too is also on ground.

“Anybody that is found culpable will be taken care of through the laid down policies,” he said.

Student accuses English lecturer of consistently harassing her

Recall that a yet-to-be-identified female student of the university had on Thursday, May 31, 2018, accused Awonusi, a professor at the English Department of consistently harassing her .

The student who is yet to be identified also released the nude pictures of the lecturer in his office to support her claims.

Reacting to the allegation, Awonusi in an interview with New Telegraph, says he was blackmailed that he did not sexually harass any female student.

Awonusi who was the former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education says his phone was stolen adding that his nude photos that were released by the yet to be identified student were taken four years ago.