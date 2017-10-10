UNILAG says story of student rusticated for dancing is a lie

University of Lagos management has denounced the rumour that a final year student of the school was rusticated for dancing with the statue of the former Vice-Chancellor.

In a video that went viral, a 400L female student was seen dancing, twerking and grinding against the statue of Late Babatunde Sofoluwe.

Reacting to the story that the lady was rusticated, the university on its Facebook page denounced punishing the student and urged the public to disregard it.

“The management of the University of Lagos wishes to inform all students and the general public that the current information making waves on the social media, concerning a student who was allegedly rusticated for four semesters for dancing with the statue of the late Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. B. Sofoluwe, is false and should be disregarded.

“The university management, however, encourages students to be of good conduct at all times.”

Also in a telephone interview with Punch, the university Deputy Registrar, Information, Toyin Adebule said the university is not mean, adding that even when a female student post her nude picture on the school website the institution did not do anything to her.

He said, “This story is not true. There is nothing like that. The University of Lagos authority is not so mean. How can the management of the institution be bothered with a student dancing round a statue? Even when a female student posted a nude picture of herself on our website, we did not do anything to her.

“I have seen the video of the girl dancing with the statue. Somebody sent it to me. How are we sure that she is a student of the University of Lagos, in the first place? Please, there is no iota of truth in that story. The vice-chancellor is not even aware of the so-called rustication and I am not aware of it. Besides, the girl has done nothing wrong.”

Prof. Babatunde Sofoluwe died in 2012 at the University Teaching Hospital at Idi Araba after he reportedly slumped in his office at the Faculty of Sciences.