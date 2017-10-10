Home > Communities > Student >

UNILAG says story of student rusticated for dancing is a lie

UNILAG University says story of student rusticated for dancing with statue is a lie

The university management says the story is false and students and public should disregard it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Student rusticated after dancing with the statue of late UNILAG's former VC play

Student rusticated after dancing with the statue of late UNILAG's former VC

(Mazi Romanus Romaov/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

University of Lagos management has denounced the rumour that a final year student of the school was rusticated for dancing with the statue of the former Vice-Chancellor.

In a video that went viral, a 400L female student was seen dancing, twerking and grinding against the statue of Late Babatunde Sofoluwe.

Reacting to the story that the lady was rusticated, the university on its Facebook page denounced punishing the student and urged the public to disregard it.

Unilag's statement on the rustication rumour of the female student filmed dancing with the statue of Late VC, Babatunde Sofoluwe play

Unilag's statement on the rustication rumour of the female student filmed dancing with the statue of Late VC, Babatunde Sofoluwe

(UNILAG/Facebook)

 

“The management of the University of Lagos wishes to inform all students and the general public that the current information making waves on the social media, concerning a student who was allegedly rusticated for four semesters for dancing with the statue of the late Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. B. Sofoluwe, is false and should be disregarded.

“The university management, however, encourages students to be of good conduct at all times.”

Also in a telephone interview with Punch, the university Deputy Registrar, Information, Toyin Adebule said the university is  not mean, adding that even when a female student post her nude picture on the school website the institution did not do anything to her.

He said, “This story is not true. There is nothing like that. The University of Lagos authority is not so mean. How can the management of the institution be bothered with a student dancing round a statue? Even when a female student posted a nude picture of herself on our website, we did not do anything to her.

“I have seen the video of the girl dancing with the statue. Somebody sent it to me. How are we sure that she is a student of the University of Lagos, in the first place?  Please, there is no iota of truth in that story. The vice-chancellor is not even aware of the so-called rustication and I am not aware of it. Besides, the girl has done nothing wrong.”

Prof. Babatunde Sofoluwe died in 2012 at the University Teaching Hospital at Idi Araba after he reportedly slumped in his office at the Faculty of Sciences.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 UNILAG Law student rusticated for 4 semesters after dancing with late VC...bullet
2 NOUN 5 things you should know about National Open University of Nigeriabullet
3 Pulse Opinion How many more students would die before our...bullet

Related Articles

UNILAG Law student rusticated for 4 semesters after dancing with late VC statue
POST-UTME JAMB may deal with institutions for exploiting admission seekers
Bad Egg 22-yr-old student charged for defiling 16-yr-old school mate
Strategy Ahmed Alimi wins 7Up Harvard Business School scholarship
JAMB Cut-off Mark Vice-Chancellors, lecturers divided over 120 benchmark for admission
In Lagos Unilag student accused of raping colleague granted 2m bail
UNILAG University postpones POST-UTME exams indefinitely
UNILAG University of Lagos announces new POST-UTME screening date

Student Pulse

Roman Osaghale, Development and Education Researcher
Public & Private School Education Education researcher advocates same school for rich and poor man's kid
Governor Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe state
In Damaturu Pupils flee schools over “unusual” injection rumour
Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti
In Ekiti Federal Poly Ado Ekiti shut indefinitely
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state
No Fund For Scholars Delta government suspends scholarship scheme for first class graduates