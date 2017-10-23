UMYU says it employed snake hunters not snake charmers

Contrary to media reports that authorities of the Umar Musa Yaradu'a University, Katsina employed snake charmers to get the institution rid of snakes, the Dean of Students affairs, Dr Suleiman Kankara, has denied the reports.

According to Kankara, the University only employed the service of snake hunters and not snake chammers.

Speaking with Pulse on the school's hiring of snake charmers, Kankara said he does not understand what the media mean by snake charmers adding that the university has always engaged snake hunters to rid the university of snakes and other reptiles.

He said "I don't really understand what you media people refer to as snake charmers. Actually, before now, it has been a routine to call people that are well trained in hunting snakes to the University. And we have been doing this for the past 10 years, not a new thing. It is a matter of experience (with snakes) not charming."

Explaining how snake hunters' service would help weed out reptiles in the institution, Kankara said, it is not an issue of charming, rather the hunter's apply their herbs wherever they suspect there are snakes and then smoke out the snakes from their holes and catch them.

"Like I said they have been doing it for the past ten years since the school was established even at our temporary site we used to engage them. They use herbs and smoke out the snakes from their holes and catch them. It is a normal thing, it is not an issue of charming."

ALSO READ: Final year student dies of snakebite at Umaru Musa Yaradu'a University

You will recall that a final year student of the university, Zainab Umar died after she was bitten by a snake on Friday, October 13 and it was reported that hiring snake hunters was a step to prevent recurrence of such incident.