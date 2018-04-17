UK announces new scholarship scheme for Nigerian students

news

The Government of the United Kingdom has announced a new scholarship scheme for students in Nigeria and students from the Commonwealth countries.

Speaking at the opening session of the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Prince Henry of Wales made the announcement.

The Prince said the scholarships are named after Queen Elizabeth II and will be funded with the additional £5 million (N2.58 billion) provided by the UK government for the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP).

“In my new role, I will work to support The Queen, my father The Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today,” Prince Harry said.

“I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in.

“Before I close, my first act in this role, I am delighted to announce that the Commonwealth Scholarship Scheme will be expanded until 2019, thanks to the generosity of the United Kingdom and other countries.

“[New] 150 scholarships for study in low or middle-income countries will be made available by 2025. This scheme, which is run by Association of Commonwealth Universities will enable more of our talented young people to access life-changing opportunities to study across the Commonwealth for generations to come.

“In recognition of her Majesty, the Queen, these scholarships will be known as Queen Elizabeth Scholarships.”

It's a season of scholarship for Nigerian students

In recent time, Nigeria students have enjoyed some scholarship offers from foreign government and universities.

On Thursday, March 29, the Australian government offered scholarships to 340 Nigerian students to study in the country at master's level.

The Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Lehmann during an interview also said some of the students would also be able to undertake short-term, targeted professional training courses in a range of development-focused sectors in Australia.

Also, on Thursday, March 22, 2018, Dayton University announced its readiness to give Nigerian students direct admission with just West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) results.