Transportation crisis in OAU as more students stay off campus

Transportation crisis in OAU as more students now stay off campus

After renovating some hostels and reducing the number of bed spaces, a lot of OAU students are forced to live off campus.

Obafemi Awolowo University

(Pmparrot)
Following Obafemi Awolowo University management policy on hostel accommodation a lot of students have chosen to stay off campus. However, this development has led to the transportation problem in the university.

According to Pulse campus ambassador, transportation in and out of the institution has been difficult as students are seen in large numbers queuing and waiting for buses to convey them to their destinations.

During the last session, it is said that a large percentage of students stayed on campus either legally or illegally.

Students waiting for buses to take them to their off campus hostels.

However, in the new session, the university management has reduced the number of bed spaces, renovated the halls of residence and further prohibited squatting in rooms.

This policy has made a large percentage of OAU students to stay off campus, thereby faced with transportation issues.

Speaking to Pulse ambassador, a student of Dramatic arts who pleaded anonymity lamented over the transportation crisis.

He said nowadays, he treks out of campus if he can’t get a bus, especially around 5pm to 8pm.

He added that it is now survival of the fittest to get a bus as you have to join long queues or rush to force your way in.

Another Student who also pleaded anonymity said the condition has been unfavorable as students have to now compete for bus spaces.

He said it waste time and energy after a stressful day on campus. He added that the early morning struggle to get to campus for lectures sometimes make them untidy afterwards, late or eventually miss classes.

A bus driver identified as  Kunle confirmed that the transportation situation is very bad. He said the increase in the number of students staying off campus caused the struggle for transportation on campus.

One of the hostels marked for renovations at the Obafemi Awolowo Unibersity, Ile-Ife

He further added that there is a rumored policy underground that only 100 buses will be allowed to ply the campus to and fro.

When contacted, the university Public relations officer , Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju stated that he is not aware of any transportation problem on campus and further stated that the university has no relationship with whatever transportation difficulties faced by the students.

He said:  “the students should individually find their way in and out of campus, it is not the duty of the school to provide transportation for anybody’’.

Olanrewaju also denied the rumoured policy of limiting the number of buses that ply campus saying the university management has nothing to do with movement of students in and out of campus.

