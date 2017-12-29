Timetable for entrance exam into unity schools is out

news

The National Examination Council has released the timetable for the 2018 National Common Entrance Examination [NCEE] into JSS1.

Parents and guardians who are interested in sending their children to Federal Government Unity Colleges all over the country are hereby informed about the Common Entrance Examination into the unity schools.

The examination is scheduled to take place on Saturday 14th April 2018 in all Centers Nationwide.

Below are the details of the timetable in pictures

The National Examination Council, however, advised all candidates to adhere to the time allotted to each paper as specified on the rubrics of the question paper.

Albinos and Blind candidates are to be given 30 minutes extra time.