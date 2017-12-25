This is what happens to withheld WASSCE results

news

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC has explained what usually becomes of candidates' results that are withheld.

Most times when the West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE result is withheld, candidates are usually disturbed and unsure of what becomes of their performance in the examination.

A Twitter user, Adepegba Ganiyu, whose sister sat for the recently concluded Nov/Dec edition of raised a question WASSCE on Friday, December 22 about what happens to withheld results when other candidates have already know their fate in the exam they wrote.

He wrote: @waecnigeria good morning, my sis result was withheld in the last waec gce.... When is it going to be release?

And responding to the question, the exam body said, the examination will either be cancelled or released in March 2018 based on the decision of the Nigerian Examination Committee.

Twitter enhances communication between WAEC and Exam candidates.

The presence of the exam body on social media platforms is helping the candidates to get instant responses to such sundry issues as delay in the release of result. In the past, when a result is withheld, candidates don't hear anything about it until when the body decides to release or continue to withhold it.