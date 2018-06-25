This is how Nigerian students read for exams

news

Students in tertiary educational institutions have different approaches to preparing for examinations.

Every student has their study style that helps them attain their academic goals.

However, in January 2018, Brunel University, London after conducting a research about Nigerian university students reports that Nigerian students use alcohol to study during exams.

The report says Nigerian universities students frequently take liquor before exams because they believe it helps boost their memory.

Some students speak to Pulse about their reading style and how their colleagues prepare for exams.

1. Oluwaseun Faronbi , Obafemi Awolowo University

Most OAU students love reading at night in lecture theatres.

They were of the opinion that most of the day they are occupied. So, they have d night which is silent to read well.

2. Ifeoluwa, University of Ilorin

I don’t read to understand, I cram a lot of times because that is what most of our lecturers want. I can read anywhere conducive as long as there is no distraction. More reason why I talk less before exam starts so I won’t forget what I have read. I love listening to music while reading to vibe well. I don’t read in the library I read in my hostel or go for night classes.

3. Mayokun Oshiyoye, University of Lagos

I like to read for exams in my room because walking back from overnight at dawn makes me really tired.

I don't sleep till like 3 am daily normally. So, it's pretty easy staying up all through. If my paper's 9 am I don't bother to sleep till I'm back from my paper. If it's 12 pm, I sleep till 9 am from 6 am and revise before I go for the exam.

4. Lilian, Nnamdi Azikiwe University

I know students read in different ways, some are comfortable reading on their table in a place with less noise. Some read where there is noise, they don't care because they still assimilate whatever they read. In UNIZIK, some students go to what they called night class, which starts from 6pm till the next morning. Some enjoy group reading because when they discuss what they have read it sticks in their brain.

5. Abdul Wahab Muhammad, Bayero University, Kano

“Reading in an open place makes me more comfortable and I comprehend more.

“I do not like reading in a quiet place because it makes reading dull for me and if I should go to the library I always end up sleeping due to its quiet ambience,”

6. Edun Joshua, The Polytechnic, Ibadan

In my school, some students might prefer to read on their own while some prefer reading in grops. They may decide to share topics and explain to each other or they come together after individual study for revision.

Some students also prefer to go for night classes while some stayed in the library all day. Another set of students would jot all they read and also focus on points they jotted down.

There are also some groups of students who love to go extra mile to get more knowledge on each topics. Such students use Google , dictionary and different Kinds of text books to support what they have read.