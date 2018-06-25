Pulse.ng logo
This is how Nigerian students read for exams

Nigerian undergraduates explains how they prepare for exams and where they find suitable to study.

This is how Nigerian students read for exams play

Every student has their study style that helps them attain their academic goals.

(Huffington Post)
Students in tertiary educational institutions have different approaches to preparing for examinations.

However, in January 2018, Brunel University, London after conducting a research about Nigerian university students reports that Nigerian students use alcohol to study during exams.

The report says Nigerian universities students frequently take liquor before exams because they believe it helps boost their memory.

Some students speak to Pulse about their reading style and how their colleagues prepare for exams.

1. Oluwaseun Faronbi , Obafemi Awolowo University

VC says OAU has the best ICT facility in Nigeria play

Obafemi Awolowo University

(Pmparrot)
 

Most OAU students love reading at night in lecture theatres.

They were of the opinion that most of the day they are occupied. So, they have d night which is silent to read well.

2. Ifeoluwa, University of Ilorin

UNILORIN lecturer builds low-temperature refrigerator play

University of Ilorin entrance

(DailyPost)
 

I don’t read to understand, I cram a lot of times because that is what most of our lecturers want. I can read anywhere conducive as long as there is no distraction. More reason why I talk less before exam starts so I won’t forget what I have read. I love listening to music while reading to vibe well. I don’t read in the library  I read in my hostel or go for night classes.

3. Mayokun Oshiyoye, University of Lagos

UNILAG lecturer in alleged sex scandal says he was blackmailed play

UNILAG Gate

(Pulse)
 

I like to read for exams in my room because walking back from overnight at dawn makes me really tired.

I don't sleep till like 3 am daily normally.  So, it's pretty easy staying up all through.  If my paper's 9 am I don't bother to sleep till I'm back from my paper. If it's 12 pm, I sleep till 9 am from 6 am and revise before I go for the exam.

4. Lilian, Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Former VC says Nigerian Universities produce ‘Internet Professors’ play

Nnamdi Azikiwe University

(Anambra Blog)
 

I know students read in different ways, some are comfortable reading on their table in a place with less noise. Some read where there is noise, they don't care because they still assimilate whatever they read. In  UNIZIK, some students go to what they called night class, which starts from 6pm till the next morning. Some enjoy group reading because when they discuss what they have read it sticks in their brain.

5. Abdul Wahab Muhammad, Bayero University, Kano

VC wants Nigerian students to promote folklores on Facebook play

BUK set to launch digital radio and TV stations

(Guardian)
 

“Reading in an open place makes me more comfortable and I comprehend more.

“I do not like reading in a quiet place because it makes reading dull for me and if I should go to the library I always end up sleeping due to its quiet ambience,”

6. Edun Joshua, The Polytechnic, Ibadan

Rector warns new students against wearing skimpy dresses play

The polytechnic Ibadan warned new students against wearing clothes that expose their thighs

(Guardian)
 

In my school, some students might prefer to read on their own while some prefer reading in grops. They may decide to  share topics and explain to each other or they come together after individual study for revision.

Some students also prefer to go for night classes while some stayed in the library all  day. Another set of students would jot all they read and also focus  on points they jotted down.

There are also some groups of students who love to go extra mile to get more knowledge on each topics.  Such students use Google , dictionary and different Kinds of text books to support what they have read.

