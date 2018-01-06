This first-class computer science graduate prefers to be a farmer

news

Contrary to the dreams of many first-class graduates in, the best Computer Science graduate of Macpherson University in 2017, Faith Ojumah's dream is to become a farmer.

Ojuma who graduated with 4.84 CGPA and emerged the overall best graduating student in an interview said she loves to farm because she finds solutions to a deadly health problem in farming.

She said, ''I love farming. Pear leaves influenced the interest. When I discovered that pear leaves could reduce high blood pressure, it got me thinking that the solution to a health problem that had killed many people was right there in my compound. I found that interesting. I will like to be a crop farmer''.

The 19-year-old graduate also said her father who is a poultry farmer also influenced her passion for farming.

''It influenced my passion for farming greatly. My dad cannot do without having animals around him or having plants in his compound. While my brother developed a love for animals, plants caught my interest''

Finding the link between Computer Science and Agriculture, Ojuma said she can apply her knowledge of computer to agricultural areas as data mining and network apps for farmers.

Ojuma, therefore, affirms her passion for agriculture saying ''farming is an interest that I would not want to throw away. However, my certificate should give me an immediate placement since the aspect of farming I am interested in involves permanent crops that would take years to plan and execute.

''Being a first-class graduate, I intend to bring a new approach to agriculture that would even encourage other young people to venture into the sector.''

Faith Ojuma graduated from Mcpherson University, a private Christian University along Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The University was founded by the Foursquare Gospel Church in 2012.