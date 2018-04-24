Student in sex-for-mark scandal finally faces OAU panel

news

Monica Osagie, the post-graduate student in the alleged sex-for-mark scandal is presently appearing before the investigative panel set up by Obafemi Awolowo University management to look into the matter.

According to the Punch, the committee is sitting at the Pro-Chancellor's Lodge on the campus but only Osagie and her lawyer were allowed into the venue which is manned by the OAU security personnel.

Pulse reported on Sunday that the student in the scandal, Monica Osagie would appear before the panel on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

OAU VC confirms student's appearance before panel

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Eyitope Ogunmodede confirmed the student's appearance before the panel to newsmen.

''The lady is appearing before the committee. Members of the committee told me that the lady came and she is appearing before them.”

Meanwhile, the university management has suspended Prof Akindele following the recommendation of the committee in their interim report.

You'll recall that on Monday, April 9, 2018, Prof Richard Akindele, a lecturer at the Department of Accounting, was exposed in a viral audio clip in which he allegedly demanded five rounds of sex from Osagie to increase her marks from 33 to a pass mark.