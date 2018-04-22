news

The alleged victim of sexual harassment at Obafemi Awolowo University, Monica Osagie has been summoned to appear before the investigative panel on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Monica who is a post-graduate student at the university has been at the centre of sex for mark scandal with a lecturer at OAU, Professor Richard Akindele, who allegedly demanded five round of sex from her to increase her marks.

The invitation to appear before the investigative panel came barely few hours after her lawyer and Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said that Monica had not been invited by any panel.

Akiyode-Afolabi had said that Osagie, “resorted to self help” through audio recording after two lecturers approached by her for intervention refused to help her.

As stated in the letter dated April 19, 2018 and signed by the OAU Deputy Registrar and Post-Graduate College Secretary, Mrs. A.O. Fadeyibi, Osagies is requested to appear before the panel on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

The letter obtained by Punch reads in full:

“I write at the instance of the Provost, Post-Graduate College to invite you to appear before the investigative panel on alleged harassment of a female student detailed in audio recording at its meeting which will come up at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

“Please be informed that on arrival, you are required to call the Secretary to the panel to facilitate your appearance before the panel. Thank you.”

Monica Osagie speaks out

On Saturday, April 21, Pulse reported that the female student involved in the sex-for-marks scandal at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has spoken out saying she did not reject the investigation panel's invitation.

Oasagie who spoke through her proxy, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Founder, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, a non-profit organization, she said she is still waiting for the panel to send an invitation.