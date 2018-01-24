Student drags UNIABUJA to court for delaying his project

news

A postgraduate student of the University of Abuja, Anthony Ejumejowo has dragged the institution to court for delaying the supervision of his Master's degree in Law project.

Ejumejowo who accused a lecturer in the institution, Dr. Lawrence Chukwu for not supervising his project said the delay has stalled the progress of his research work.

He added that the disappearance of the lecturer delayed the conclusion of his work for over 14 months.

ALSO READ: 12 medical students fail final exam after 12 years in school

In a suit filed against the institution, the postgraduate student said he graduated from UNIABUJA in 2005 and was readmitted for his postgraduate program in the Faculty of Law to study for an LLM in 2015.

Ejumejowo seeks N100 million damages

Having dragged the institution to court, Ejumejowo demanded an order of the court to direct the institution to pay him the sum of N100 million as damages for the damage he suffered as a result of the action of the university.

The student also seeks the court order to direct the university to within 60 days conclude the project supervision in accordance with terms and condition of his admission.