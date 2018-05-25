news

The National Universities Commission has released the list universities that are approved to run award post-graduate degrees in Nigeria.

According to Premium Times, the commission said it observed that some Nigerian universities are running unapproved post-graduate programmes, leading to the award of Masters and PhD degrees.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 21, 2018, from the office of the Executive Secretary dated May 14, the NUC lists the federal, state and private universities that are currently allowed to issue such certificates to students in Nigeria.

According to the statement, Nigeria has 162 universities: 41 of them belong to Federal Government, 47 are state-owned while 74 are privately owned institutions.

NUC approved federal universities for post-graduate studies

Out of the 41 federal universities, 26 are approved by the commission for post-graduate programmes and they are:

1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

2. Ahmodu Bello University, Zaria

3. Bayero University, Kano

4. Federal University of Technology, Akure

5. Federal University of Technology, Minna

6. Federal University of Technology, Owerri

7. Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike

8. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola

9. National Open University of Nigeria, Lagos

10. Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna

11. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa

12. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife

13. University of Abuja, Gwagwalada

14. University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

15. University of Agriculture, Makurdi

16. University of Benin, Benin City

17. University of Calabar, Calabar

18. University of Ibadan, Ibadan

19. University of Ilorin, Ilorin

20. University of Jos, Jos

21. University of Lagos, Akoko

22. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri

23. University of Nigeria, Nsukka

24. University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt

25. University of Uyo, Uyo

26. Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto

NUC approved state universities for post-graduate studies

Again, out of 47 universities owned by state government, only 25 of them are approved for post-graduate studies.

1. Abia State University, Uturu

2. Adamawa State University, Mubi

3. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko

4. Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma

5. Anambra University, Uli

6. Benue State University, Makurdi

7. Cross River University of Technology, Calabar

8. Delta State University, Abraka

9. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki

10. Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti

11. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu

12. Imo State University, Owerri

13. Kogi State University, Anyigba

14. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso

15. Lagos State University, Ojo

16. Nasarawa State University, Keffi

17. Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island

18. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye

19. Rivers State University of Science and Technology

20. Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina

21. Gombe State University, Gombe

22. Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai

23. Kano State University of Science and Technology

24. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology

25. Kwara State University, Malete

NUC approved private universities for Post-graduate studies

Meanwhile, only 18 universities out of 74 private universities in Nigeria were approved for post-graduate studies. The 18 institutions are:

1. African University of Science and Technology, Abuja

2. American University of Nigeria, Yola

3. Babcock University, Ilishan Remo

4. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City

5. Bowen University, Iwo

6. Covenant University, Ota

7. Igbiniedo University, Okada

8. Pan-African University, Lekki

9. Redeemer’s University, Mowe, Ogun State

10. Caleb University, Lagos

11. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji

12. Nigerian Turkish Nile University, Abuja

13. Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State

14. Lead City University, Ibadan (MSc. Only)

15. University of Mkar, Mkar (MSc. Only)

16. Madona University, Okija

17. Al-hikmah University, Ilorin (MSc. Only)

18. Godfrey Okoye University, Ugwuomu-Nike , Enugu state.