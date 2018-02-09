Rusticated students reject VC's offer to recall them

news

Five students of the University of Benin who were suspended for their alleged plans to disrupt UNIBEN's 43rd convocation ceremony have reportedly rejected the Vice Chancellor's conditional offer to recall them.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, had reportedly asked the affected students to tender an apology letter to the school management before they can be recalled but the students rejected the offer.

The embattled students Elvis Osamudaimen, Justus Aidenagbon and Innocent Ehizua were rusticated for two semesters while Benjamin Majekodunmi and Goodnews Ehiabi were suspended for four semesters.

The students were also barred from holding any political office in the institution.

Osamudaimen the SUG president, and his colleagues had staged a demonstration in November 2017 over tuition hike, an action the management deemed was allegedly meant to disrupt its 47th Founders’ Day lecture and 43rd convocation ceremony.

Socio-cultural group begs UNIBEN to recall the students

Meanwhile, a socio-cultural organization in Benin, the Edo Forum of Patriots, has appealed to the management of the University of Benin to recall the students saying the management's action could destroy the future of the students.

You'll recall that the University of Benin authorities in January banned all fellowship activities on campus.

According to the statement the university management released on Thursday, January 18, the ban is due to the multiplicity of fellowships on campus and the use of lecture halls/classrooms/open fields for meetings on Sunday morning.