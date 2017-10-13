Redeemers' University expelled student on graduation day

The Management of the Redeemers' University has expelled Debo Adedayo due to his social media messages which the university considered offensive.

The university says the post portrays the university and some of its officials in a bad light.

The expulsion letter dated October 6 was signed by the University Registrar Mrs BA Oloketuyi.

However, the expelled student who is also an actor has taken to social media to tell his side of the story.

The Theatre Art student accused the management of disliking and denying him his joy after serving the university in different capacities first as social media director and then as President of the student association.

He said, he wrote his final exams, defended his project and was waiting for convocation only for the management to summon him and accused him of saying some things against the university in his social media posts.

In the purported social media post that earned him expulsion, Adedayo reminisced the memory he shared with Prof. Wande Abimbola as against the one he had "under the administration of some so-called Daddy VC and directors of DSSD in some universities."

Adedayo added that he has never mentioned the university or its officials in any of his posts yet on Thursday, October 12, Adedayo he received the expulsion letter from the management.