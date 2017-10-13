Home > Communities > Student >

Redeemers' University expelled student on graduation day

Redeemers' University Management expels student on graduation day because of his social media post

The university says the post portrays the university and some of its officials in a bad light. See the purported post that got him expelled.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Redeemers University expelled Debo Adedayo on his graduation day play

Redeemers University expelled Debo Adedayo on his graduation day

(Saharareporters/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Management of the Redeemers' University has expelled Debo Adedayo due to his social media messages which the university considered offensive.

The university says the post portrays the university and some of its officials in a bad light.

The expulsion letter dated October 6 was signed by the University Registrar Mrs BA Oloketuyi.

The Expulsion Letter play

The Expulsion Letter

(Saharareporters/Twitter)

 

However, the expelled student who is also an actor has taken to social media to tell his side of the story.

The Theatre Art student accused the management of disliking and denying him his joy after serving the university in different capacities first as social media director and then as President of the student association.

He said, he wrote his final exams, defended his project and was waiting for convocation only for the management to summon him and accused him of saying some things against the university in his social media posts.

In the purported social media post that earned him expulsion, Adedayo reminisced the memory he shared with Prof. Wande Abimbola as against the one he had "under the administration of some so-called Daddy VC and directors of DSSD in some universities."

The purported social media post that got Debo Adedayo expelled on his graduation day play

The purported social media post that got Debo Adedayo expelled on his graduation day

(Saharareporters/Twitter)

 

Adedayo added that he has never mentioned the university or its officials in any of his posts yet on Thursday, October 12, Adedayo he received the expulsion letter from the management.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 International Day Of The Girl Child Osinbajo congratulates girl with 17...bullet
2 Abdulraheem Bello Meet the 25-yr-old Nigerian who developed detonation...bullet
3 UNILAG Law student rusticated for 4 semesters after dancing with...bullet

Related Articles

Dogara Speaker says National Assembly has stabilised democracy
International Day Of The Girl Child Osinbajo congratulates girl with 17 As in Certificate Exams
UNN University setting a good example with laptop assembly plant
State Of The Schools 5 reasons Nigerian students perform better in foreign Universities
Abdulraheem Bello Meet the 25-yr-old Nigerian who developed detonation engine to solve electricity problems
Xenophobia Why do some Indians hate Nigerians?
Murder At Noon South African police kill Nigerian student [Graphic Photos]

Student Pulse

Graduating students
State Of The Schools 5 reasons Nigerian students perform better in foreign Universities
Teachers sharing food for primary school pupils sitting on the floor in an overcrowded classroom
In Kaduna One of the teachers sacked for failing Maths test allegedly reacts on Facebook with poor grammar
Secondary School students writing exams.
WAEC Council raises alarm as candidates allegedly drug supervisors and bring guns to exam hall
Pulse
NYSC Two Corp members drown in Nassarawa