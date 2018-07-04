Pulse.ng logo
Ondo State Govt. releases common entrance exam results

The Ondo State Government, has released the results of the 2018 common entrance examination into public secondary schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the examination was held on Saturday across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Akin Asaniyan, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, made this disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.

According to him, the state government has earlier promised to release the results of the examination within 48 hours.

He said that 65,000 pupils sat for the examination out of the 66,000 that registered for it.

Asaniyan noted that about 98 per cent of the pupils passed the examination.

He, therefore, urged parents to visit the ministry’s website, www.odsgexams.com for the results.

The permanent secretary said the ministry would constitute a committee to look into the lapses in the admission process with a view to addressing some challenges.

According to him, this becomes necessary so that no successful pupil will be deprived of admission.

