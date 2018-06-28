Pulse.ng logo
NYSC says corps members won't be withdrawn from Plateau state

National Youth Service Corps NYSC says corps members won't be withdrawn from Plateau state

The killings in Plateau have raised questions about safety of Corps members in the state, but NYSC DG says there are plans to guarantee their safety.

NYSC says corps member won't be withdrawn from Plateau state play

Kaduna Corps members demand increase in allowance as NYSC turns 45

(The Guardian Nigeria)
The management of the National Youth Service Corps has announced that corps members will not be withdrawn from Plateau state despite the current conflict in the state.

The Director-General of the scheme Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure assures that the corps members in the state are safe adding that arrangements have been made to guarantee their safety in line with the NYSC Act (2004).

The NYSC boss declared this while speaking in Abuja on Thursday, June 28 at a workshop organized for all protocol officers of the scheme.

Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soon play

Sulaiman Kazaure, the Director General, National Youth Service Corps informs Corps members about possible increase in their allawee

(Daily Post)

 

Reacting to the recent killing of over 200 persons by suspected armed herdsmen in the state, Kazaure said corps members in the state are safe saying arrangements have been made to guarantee their safety in line with the NYSC Act (2004).

ALSO READ: LASU disowns 'student'' who jumped into lagoon

Kazaure who was represented by Mrs. Victoria Okakwu, the scheme’s Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, said: “NYSC is a human organisation. We feel whatever happens in any part of the country. Just the way we handled the insecurity of the Northeast, we will handle the situation in Plateau, Benue, and other volatile states.

Corps members to get health insurance in 2018 budget play

Corps members at orientation camp

(PM News)

 

“We are very responsive. We will work in line with the NYSC Act to ensure that the lives of corps members are safe.

“We will not withdraw our corps members from Plateau but we have plans to guarantee their safety. We cannot disclose the plans because security matters are not discussed in the open.”

However, in a bid to further ensure the security of the corps members, the NYSC boss urged the scheme's officials to liaison with relevant security agencies to make security an integral part of the planning process in all NYSC events.

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

