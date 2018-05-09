Home > Communities > Student >

NOUN launches national employability skills devt, internship programme

NOUN University launches national employability skills devt, internship programme

The National Employability Skills Development and Internship Programme (NESDIP), as it is called, was developed by the institution’s Centre for Human Resource Development (CHRD) in conjunction with the Nigerian Youth Chamber of Commerce (NYCC).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NOUN play

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Open University (NOUN) on Wednesday launched a new academic programme to equip fresh and unemployed graduates with contemporary skills required in the workplace.

The National Employability Skills Development and Internship Programme (NESDIP), as it is called, was developed by the institution’s Centre for Human Resource Development (CHRD) in conjunction with the Nigerian Youth Chamber of Commerce (NYCC).

This programme is aimed at bridging the gap between what the labour market requires and what job seekers have to offer.

“We want to equip our youths with soft employability skills that cuts across all disciplines,” Prof. Grace Jokthan, Director CHRD, said at the event.

She said the soft skills, such as leadership, negotiation and communication skills, help to create a seamless work environment.

Employers of labour no longer employ based on certificates, but what the candidate has to offer, which is the soft skills,’’ Jokthan said.

In his address, the Chairman of the NYCC, Mr Peter Anyim, advised youths to take advantage of the programme.

He said it would help in their journey to self-discovery.

The training will run for three weeks and successful participants will proceed for three months internship programme, after which they will be given National Employability Proficiency Certificate.

“The programme will be very interactive, as we are bringing employers of labour and experts who will train the participants on what is required in the workplace,’’ Anyim said.

He said the programme was not only open to students of the university, but to all those interested, irrespective of age.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Vice Chancellor, NOUN, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, said the issue of unemployment had reduced the capacity of youths in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adamu was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Prof. Joy Eyisi.

He said NOUN was working with the Federal Government to equip youths with essential skills that would enable them to flourish in any given position.

This programme is a continuous one and I urge youths to avail themselves of the opportunity to acquire the knowledge and skills that will enable them rise above their counterparts,’’ he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Adesola Olusade, commended NOUN for the initiative.

Olusade advised other stakeholders in the education sector to emulate the university.

He said the ministry had put in place a National Youth Job Creation Committee to foster collaboration on youth employment in Nigeria.

With the launch of this programme today, the NOUN is invited to have a representative on the Inter-Ministerial Committee of the Ministry.

“This is to properly align objectives and strengthen collaboration on this project for the benefit of the youth,’’ Olusade said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soonbullet
3 Sola Fosudo Celebrity lecturer explains what students like about his...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Microsoft just announced a huge new update to Windows 10 — here's what's new (MSFT)
Strategy Trump has an unusual habit of capitalizing random words in his tweets — writing experts take their best guesses why
Sports Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell wore a hoodie that took a shot at Ben Simmons over Rookie of the Year comment
In Borno 1, 700 candidates to sit for UTME
Tech An e-cigarette with twice the nicotine of comparable devices is taking over high schools — and scientists are sounding the alarm
2019 Election I don't have favourite candidates - Obasanjo
Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President tells Buhari
Obasanjo Governor Dickson congratulates ex-President as he bags PhD
Muhammadu Buhari President, others applaud OBJ at NOUN’s convocation
NOUN Alumni Association decries discrimination against members

Student Pulse

Nigerian student wins award in London University
In Akwa Ibom Government assures NYSC of improved facilities at orientation camp
Obafemi Awolowo University
Education List of Federal Universities in Nigeria
Nigerian students in neighbouring countries attend substandard universities
State of Education Nigerian students in neighbouring countries attend substandard universities - Abike Dabiri-Erewa
EKSU charges N13,500 for internet but students don't want it
Ekiti State University EKSU charges N13,500 for WiFi but students don't want it